Two Koreas Hold Historic Summit

"With difficulty, we brought Pyongyang cold noodles (평양냉면) from Pyongyang. I hope you enjoy the noodles that came a long way," North Korea's Kim Jong Un tells South Korea's Moon Jae-in at the #InterKoreanSummit (남북정상회담) https://bloom.bg/2KjQKTW #tictocnews (Source: Bloomberg)