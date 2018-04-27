Live on Bloomberg TV

What'd You Miss?

Guests: Jim Fish, Stephen Noerper, Hiren Shukla
Full Schedule

TransferWise CEO Sees Growing Demand for New 'Borderless' Account

Bloomberg Technology

Kristo Kaarmann, TransferWise Ltd. chief executive officer, discusses the company's new multicurrency online account and the growing demand for its services. He speaks with Bloomberg's Selina Wang on "Bloomberg Technology." (Source: Bloomberg)

RELATED ARTICLES