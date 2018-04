Kim Jong Un Speaks About Peace Deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in his first remarks in front of the global press since taking power in 2011, said “we have agreed to share a firm determination to open a new era in which all Korean people enjoy prosperity and happiness on a peaceful land without wars.” Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Surveillance" and is joined by Miha Hribernik, senior Asia analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. (Source: Bloomberg)