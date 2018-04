Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure

Jamil Jaffer, founder of National Security Institute at George Mason Law, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Shira Ovide and Bloomberg Intelligence's Anurag Rana, discuss Amazon's stake in cloud technology. They speak with Bloomberg's Julia Chatterley and David Westin on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas." (Ovide is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.) (Source: Bloomberg)