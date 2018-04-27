Inside Big Oil's Profit Party

ConocoPhillips joined Big Oil’s profit party, riding a surge in crude prices to its best quarterly performance in three years. The Houston-based explorer followed Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SA in reporting a jump in first-quarter earnings to heights not seen since oil was closer to $100 a barrel in 2014. Crude’s rebound has fueled questions about whether explorers will pump their financial windfalls into more drilling, potentially undercutting the rally. Dan Dicker, Energy Word founder, and Michael Cohen, Barclays head of energy research, talk with Bloomberg's Alix Steel. (Source: Bloomberg)