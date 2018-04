BNEF Brief: Permian Basin's Impact on Global Oil Supply

Selling more than two million barrels a day of U.S. crude overseas may soon be the new normal. The U.S. sent out record amounts of crude to foreign destinations last week, with domestic output hitting an all-time high, thanks to growth in the Permian Basin. Bert Gilbert, Bloomberg New Energy Finance oil analyst, joins Bloomberg's Alix Steel for this week's "BNEF Brief" on "Bloomberg Commodities Edge." (Source: Bloomberg)