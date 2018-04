Distortions Impact Inverted U.S. Yield Curve, Says JPM's Amoa

Diana Amoa, fixed income portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, and Ralf Preusser, global head of rates at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, discuss what an inverted yield curve may signal for the U.S. economy. They speak with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)