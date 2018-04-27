Aluminum Keeps Traders on Edge

Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange rose Thursday as Bloomberg News reported that Oleg Deripaska had no plans to surrender control of Rusal. The Treasury said on Monday that the sanctions would be dropped if Deripaska sold his stake and relinquished control. At the same time, it issued a license allowing companies to keep buying from Rusal under long-term contracts until Oct. 23. Together, those comments helped drive a 7 percent drop in aluminum prices. Bloomberg's Joe Deaux and Dan Dicker, Energy Word founder, talk with Bloomberg's Alix Steel about the moves in metals. (Source: Bloomberg)