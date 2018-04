Samsung Hits Record Profit as the Chips Fly

Hoped-for growth in memory chips became reality when Samsung Electronics released first quarter earnings, pushing the company’s profit to a new record. Investors pushed into shares even with an admission of weaker demand for OLED panels, possibly due to lackluster Apple iPhone X demand as hinted by supply chain producers and assemblers. Ramy Inocencio has the Bloomberg Terminal charts you need to know on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)