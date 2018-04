The ETF With Lots of 'BUZ' Around It

The ETF industry has something for everyone -- the BUZZ U.S. Sentiment Leaders ETF (ticker: BUZ) tracks an index that uses artificial intelligence to pick investments based on the mood of millions of Internet and social media users. In this week's "There's an ETF for That," Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu explains this "buzz" worthy ETF. (Source: Bloomberg)