How Options Play a Role in ETF Investing

This week on "Bloomberg ETF IQ" we move past ETFs competing against active management to examine how active investors are using ETFs as it relates to options. Frank Tirado, Options Industry Council (OIC) vice president of education, joined Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu to discuss how options play in role in ETF investing. OIC is an industry resource funded and managed by OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization. (Source: Bloomberg)