Following the Flows May Be the Key to ETFs

There was a surge of inflows into the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF after Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, touted the ETF. Christian Fromhertz, Tribeca Trade Group founder and CEO, spoke with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu, Eric Balchunas and Sarah Ponczek about using fund flows for investment ideas. (Source: Bloomberg)