NavInfo Searching U.S. Startups for Potential Investment

NavInfo, a Beijing-based mapping company backed up by China’s tech giant Tencent, has been in touch with technology companies in Silicon Valley such as Google and Apple for potential partnership in securing a leading role in the world’s largest auto market. Cheng Peng, CEO of NavInfo, told Bloomberg that his company continues to look into the startups in the U.S. for potential investments regardless of his earlier failure in aquiring Here Technologies and the ongoing trade disputes between the two countries. (Source: Bloomberg)