How Does a 10-Year Treasury Yield at 3% Impact Markets?

Investors are weighing the implications of climbing bond yields that have been spurred in part by higher commodity prices and concern surrounding their inflationary impact on the wider economy. But volatility in interest-rate markets remains low and equity price swings are well off the highs seen earlier this year, indicating investors believe rising borrowing costs may not be enough to cause outsized pain to equities -- for now. (Source: Bloomberg)