Elaine Wynn Leading Casino's Board Post-Scandal Overhaul

Elaine Wynn, the ex-wife of Steve Wynn, who is also the biggest shareholder and co-founder of Wynn Resorts, is leading the casino board room makeover after the sexual misconduct scandal allegations. Gullane Capital Partners' Trip Miller discusses with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas." (Source: Bloomberg)