4 Charts to Know: Alphabet's Pop-and-Drop Shares

Shares in Google's parent company popped right after it released 1Q 2018 earnings that beat every analyst estimate, yet dropped just as quickly on cost and capital expenditure concerns. Revenue grew 26%, its fastest pace in four years, while traffic acquisition costs grew 36% to $6.3 billion. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio reports the details with the Bloomberg Terminal charts you need to know on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)