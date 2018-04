'Founder Power'Important for IPO, Says Triton Research CEO

Rett Wallace, Triton Research CEO joined to discuss how investors can evaluate tech IPOs. Rett said he's not sure the IPO market is sustainable given it's 40% higher than last year's calendar. He also states the importance of the founder still being at the company ahead of an IPO. He speaks with Julia Chatterley, Scarlet Fu and Joe Weisenthal on Bloomberg's "What'd You Miss?" (Source: Bloomberg)