Horizon Robotics Acquiring Another Major Semiconductor Company, Says CEO Yu Kai

Horizon Robotics, China's leading AI chip startup, will complete raising several hundred millions of U.S. dollars in May, attracting another global semiconductor company after Intel Corp, and some Chinese and foreign car-makers, to become its new strategic investors. Yu Kai, founder and CEO of the company, told Bloomberg that he is aiming to equip some 30 million autonomous vehicles in China with the company's chips and systems by 2025. (Source: Bloomberg)