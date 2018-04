Real Yield Roundtable: Potential Inverted Curve and 10-Yr Yield Soars

Jack Flaherty, investment director in GAM's fixed income investment team, Subadra Rajappa, Société Générale head of U.S. rates strategy, and Iain Stealey, JPMorgan Asset Management fixed income portfolio manager, join Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz. The ten-year yield plowed to a new 2018 peak just shy of 2.96 percent on Friday, its highest since January 2014. (Source: Bloomberg)