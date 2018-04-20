How U.S. Energy Equities Are Playing Catchup to Soaring Oil

Crude has surged to a three-year high. In the U.S., the world’s largest oil consumer, inventories of crude and refined products have already slipped below the five-year average, going into deficit for the first time since 2014. As oil ministers gather in Saudi Arabia, Robert Santangelo, the Head of Americas for ECM Origination at Credit Suisse, talks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel about how the rally in oil affects energy equities, and the latest in LNG. (Source: Bloomberg)