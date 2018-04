Exporting LNG: The Next Frontier

Traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg news are bullish on the outlook for U.S. natural gas prices after the biggest seasonal inventory drop since 2007 depleted stockpiles that were already far below normal. Anastacia Dialynas, Bloomberg New Energy Finance energy and natural gas analyst, joins Bloomberg's Alix Steel for this week's "BNEF Brief" on "Bloomberg Commodities Edge". (Source: Bloomberg)