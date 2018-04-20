ECB Buying Time to See If Economic Slowdown Persists

ECB President Mario Draghi acknowledged a European slowdown in a statement at the IMF meetings in Washington, but maintained his optimism that the expansion will continue. Jack Flaherty, investment director in GAM's fixed income investment team, Subadra Rajappa, Société Générale head of U.S. rates strategy, and Iain Stealey, JPMorgan Asset Management fixed income portfolio manager, join Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz to discuss. (Source: Bloomberg)