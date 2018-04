Inside the Rebirth of Commodity ETF Flows

Aluminum reached a six-year high, nickel jumped the most intraday since 2009, alumina, a raw material needed to make aluminum, notched a fresh record, and crude oil climbed to the highest since 2014. Will Rhind, GraniteShares CEO, spoke with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu, Eric Balchunas, and Luzi-Ann Javier about how the surge in commodity prices is affecting ETFs. (Source: Bloomberg)