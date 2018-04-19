Bill Gates Sees Promise With Tech's Role in Healthcare

Bill Gates spoke with Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde on the sidelines of the Malaria Summit, co-hosted by UK Government and the Heads of State of Rwanda and Swaziland in central London. Business leaders, philanthropists, scientists, Heads of States and civil society convened to announce a number of significant new and expanded commitments towards beating malaria prior the Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria were the convening partners. (Source: Bloomberg)