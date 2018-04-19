'Best of Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (4/19/2018)

08:40
Nhlanhla Musa Nene
Republic of South Africa, Minister:Finance
09:00
Catherine Mann
Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Chief Economist
09:20
Thomas J Jordan
Schweizerische Nationalbank, Chairman-Governing Board/President
09:45
Vitor Gaspar
Intl Monetary Fund, Head:Fiscal Affairs Dept
10:00
Adam S Posen
Peterson Inst for Intl Economics, President
10:20
Douglas Holtz-Eakin
American Action Forum Inc, President
10:30
French Hill
(US)House of Representatives, Arkansas Congressman (R)
10:40
Isabelle Mateos Y Lago
BlackRock Investment Inst, Mng Dir/Strategist:Global Macro Invsmt