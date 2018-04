3 Charts to Know: Bank of America's Record Profit

Bank of America posted a record first-quarter profit of $6.9 billion, a 30% increase year on year, thanks to CEO Brian Moynihan's cost cuts, a rise in equity trading and Washington tax cuts. But loan growth is a problem in part due to rising rates. Ramy Inocencio reports the successes and challenges of the U.S.' second-biggest bank. (Source: Bloomberg)