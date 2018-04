Rirkrit Tiravanija on 'Brilliant Ideas'

A winner of the Hugo Boss Prize for contemporary art, Rirkrit Tiravanija is widely considered to be one of the world’s most influential artists. He is best-known for his unconventional approach to art-making - converting museums and galleries into kitchens, and above all, for making audiences a part of his art, for which he is a pioneer. His work explores the question of identity, and the boundaries between art and life. (Source: Bloomberg)