Guests: Kevin Kelly, Lucas Shaw, Young Mie Kim, Joshua G Silverman "Josh"
Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates

Netflix first-quarter profit rose to 64 cents a share while adding 7.41 million subscribers, topping analysts’ projections of 6.35 million. Bloomberg Intelligence's Paul Sweeney reports on "What'd You Miss?" (Source: Bloomberg)

