Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates

Live on Bloomberg TVBloomberg TechnologyGuests: Kevin Kelly, Lucas Shaw, Young Mie Kim, Joshua G Silverman "Josh"Full ScheduleNetflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber EstimatesWhat'd You Miss? - Bloomberg TechnologyApril 16th, 2018, 8:44 PM UTCNetflix first-quarter profit rose to 64 cents a share while adding 7.41 million subscribers, topping analysts’ projections of 6.35 million. Bloomberg Intelligence's Paul Sweeney reports on "What'd You Miss?" (Source: Bloomberg)RELATED ARTICLESNetflix Tops Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains