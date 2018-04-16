BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Now a Billionaire

Live on Bloomberg TVBloomberg Markets: AmericasGuests: Kevin KellyFull ScheduleBlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Now a BillionaireBloomberg MarketsApril 16th, 2018, 6:38 PM UTCBlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s personal fortune has at last eclipsed $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker reports on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)RELATED ARTICLESWall Street’s $6 Trillion Man Fink Is Finally Worth $1 BillionBlackRock Pays CEO Fink $27.7 Million, Firm’s Assets Top $6 Trillion