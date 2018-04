Control Risks MENA Director Discusses Syria Tensions

Henry Smith, Mena director at Control Risks on Syria Air Strikes, and Mohammad Al Hajj, equity strategist at EFG Hermes Mena, react to joint air strikes in Syria by the U.S., U.K., and France. They discuss geopolitical and market risks after the attack, and the impact it may have on U.S.-Iranian sanctions. They speak with Manus Cranny on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East." (Source: Bloomberg)