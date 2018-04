We Remain Overweight on Risk Assets, Global Equities, Says UBS' Smiles

Simon Smiles, global chief investment officer for ultra-high net worth at UBS Wealth Management, discusses the impact of trade tensions on markets, how his ultra-high net worth clients are reacting to the short-term market volatility, where they're investing, his outlook for equities and volatility in markets. He speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe" from the UBS Global Wealth Management Investment Summit in Davos. (Source: Bloomberg)