Is the FANG Trade Setting Up for a Bounce?

With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress out of the way, the FANG stocks may trade higher in the near-term. On "Charting Futures," Abigail Doolittle takes a look at a chart of the NASDAQ 100 E-mini Futures that suggests there could be a move to the top of this year's range. (Source: Bloomberg)