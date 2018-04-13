Live on Bloomberg TV

Best of Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East

Full Schedule

GSAM's Golder Says the 'Party Is Not Over Yet' in High Yield

Bloomberg Real Yield

Craig Bishop, lead strategist of U.S. fixed income strategies at RBC Wealth Management, Rachel Golder, co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Matt Freund, co-CIO and head of fixed income strategies at Calamos Investments, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro on "Real Yield." They discuss emerging markets and high-yield bonds. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETT is at its highest level since January 31st. (Source: Bloomberg)