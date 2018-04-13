GSAM's Golder Says the 'Party Is Not Over Yet' in High Yield

Craig Bishop, lead strategist of U.S. fixed income strategies at RBC Wealth Management, Rachel Golder, co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Matt Freund, co-CIO and head of fixed income strategies at Calamos Investments, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro on "Real Yield." They discuss emerging markets and high-yield bonds. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETT is at its highest level since January 31st. (Source: Bloomberg)