Geopolitics, Not OPEC, Roils the Commodities World

Oil is at highest levels since December 2014 on concern that escalating tensions in the Middle East could lead to conflict and disrupt supplies that are already being reduced by OPEC output cuts. Thina Saltvedt, senior advisor at Nordea, and Regina Mayor, global sector head of energy and natural resources at KPMG, talk with Bloomberg's Alix Steel. (Source: Bloomberg)