Ctrip Int'l CFO Says Focus Will Be Travel for Ride Hailing Market

Stephen Engle interviews Ctrip.com Int'l CFO Cindy Wang at the Boao Forum on Hainan Island, China. We talk about how Ctrip will leverage its license to enter the crowded ride hailing market in China, effects on international travel from the Trump trade friction and how international expansion will be a key priority for 2018. (Source: Bloomberg)