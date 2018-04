4 Charts to Know: Commodities Hit Two-Month High

Geopolitical bearishness has translated into commodities bullishness after a week of headlines about missiles over the Middle East and new sanctions against Russia. WTI hit a 2015 high, Brent hit a 2014 high and the U.S.' aluminum premium rose to a 2012 high on US sanctions against Russian giant Rusal. Ramy Inocencio explains with the Bloomberg charts you need to know on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)