The Great Cost Migration in ETFs

Increased market volatility will likely continue to intensify the shift of investment flows into the cheapest ETFs. Most inflows in 2018 are going to products that charge 0.1 percent or less as traders scale back, or focus more narrowly, on high-cost funds. Dan Egan, Betterment director of behavioral finance and investment, spoke with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu, Eric Balchunas and Rachel Evans. (Source: Bloomberg)