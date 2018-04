ETFs That Are One 'CLIX' Away From E-Commerce Boom

The ETF industry has something for everyone -- including retail doomsdayers. For those bullish on e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar retail, there's a multitude of ETFs for that trade. Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu looks at two of them: ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX) and ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY). (Source: Bloomberg)