Biotech ETFs Go Under the Microscope

Brad Loncar, Loncar Investments CEO, created the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy Sector Index (LCINDX), which is tracked by the CNCR ETF, one of the year’s best-performing nonleveraged equity ETFs. Loncar talked with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu and Eric Balchunas about CNCR and biotech ETFs. (Source: Bloomberg)