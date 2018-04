Yirendai CEO Discusses Impact of China's Crackdown on Debt and Risk

China's crackdown on debt and risk has seen thousands of small micro-lenders purged. We spoke to Yirendai CEO, Fang Yihan, and asked how she views recent reforms, including putting several financial regulators under the umbrella of the PBOC. She speaks with Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio at LnedIt Fintech Summit in San Francisco. (Source: Bloomberg)