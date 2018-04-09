Russian Stocks Take Worst Hit Since 2014 on U.S. Sanctions

18:00
Mike Wilson
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Chief US Equity Strategist/CIO:Wealth Mgmt
18:30
Win Thin
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, Sr VP:Investor Svcs/Glbl Head:Emerging Mkts Strategy
18:40
Greg Simon
biden cancer initiative, CEO
18:45
Anthony J Noto
Social Finance Inc, Chief Executive Officer
19:00
Christopher J Ailman
California State Teachers' Retirement System, Chief Investment Officer
19:00
Christopher Ailman
California State Teachers Reti, Chief Investment Officer
19:20
Jim Strugger
MKM Holdings LLC, Head:Derivatives Products