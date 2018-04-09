Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Markets: Balance of Power

Guests: Joseph I Lieberman "Joe", Mary Schmidt Campbell, Claire E Sterk
Full Schedule

Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier

Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe

Jim McCaughan, chief executive officer at Principal Global Investors, discusses the market impact of tariff talk by the United States and China. He spoke on Friday, April 6 on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." (Source: Bloomberg)