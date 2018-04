Must Maintain a Rules Based System for Trade, Dombrovskis Says

EU should not participate in the trade spat between the U.S. and China , but could leverage its role as the world’s largest market to uphold the rules of international trade, according to European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. He spoke to Bloomberg TV's Flavia Rotondi at the European House- Ambrosetti Workshop in Cernobbio. (Source: Bloomberg)