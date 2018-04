Why Uncertainty Is the New Certainty for Bond Investors

Bob Miller, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock's Total Return Fund, Anupam Damani, manager of TIAA-Cref Emerging Markets Debt Fund, and George Rusnak, co-head of global fixed-income strategy for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss the U.S. jobs report for March, Treasury's issuance effect on the yield curve and the flows into Treasuries and out of U.S stocks. (Source: Bloomberg)