Thailand Central Bank Gov. on U.S., China Trade Spat

Thailand's Central Bank governor has weighed in the worsening trade skirmishes between the U.S. and China. Veerathai Santiprabhob says the direct impact so far has been small but that could change if things get worse. He speaks exclusively to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin at meeting of ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Singapore. (Source: Bloomberg)