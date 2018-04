Former Malaysian Premier Mahathir Says We Are Going to Carry On

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called an election that will determine whether his ruling coalition can continue its six-decade run in power in the face of rising living costs and lingering corruption allegations. But the party of former premier Mahathir Mohamad has been suspended for 30 days from campaigning. Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin speaks exclusively to the opposition leader. (Source: Bloomberg)