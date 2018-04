3 Charts: Samsung's Stellar 1Q 2018 Profit Forecast

Samsung issued a preliminary net income of 15.6 trillion won for the first quarter of 2018 thanks to continued growth in memory chip sales and an earlier launch of its latest Galaxy S series phone, the S9. Analysts say those lifts likely compensated for an expected fall in OLED screen demand from lackluster iPhone X sales. Ramy Inocencio reports with his three Bloomberg terminal charts you need to know. (Source: Bloomberg)