Trade Tensions Keep Commodities on Edge

Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research, and Jon Goldberg, BBL Commodities CIO and founder, talk with Bloomberg's Alix Steel about Saudi Arabia's unexpected move to raise the price of its key Arab light crude in Asia, tensions over trade and the correlation between the S&P 500 and oil. BBL Commodities is one of the world's largest oil-focused hedge funds. (Source: Bloomberg)