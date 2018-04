Soybeans Blindsided by Tariffs

In a move that caught many in U.S. agriculture by surprise, China on Wednesday announced planned tariffs on American shipments of soybeans and corn. The measures are set to take effect in 60 days. Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research, talks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel about the move by China and Currie's call on gold. (Source: Bloomberg)