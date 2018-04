Tesla Optimism Takes Hold Again, but for How Long?

Tesla shares rebounded to close 6% higher after promises of progress from Elon Musk and despite a miss in its first quarter 2500-unit a week production target for the Model 3. Musk said his electric car company won't need to raise any more capital and will hit the 5,000-unit mark by the end of the second quarter. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio shares the detail on "Bloomberg: Daybreak Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)